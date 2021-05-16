Brokerages Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Maximus reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

