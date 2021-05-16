Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $805.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.00 million and the highest is $829.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $108.67 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

