Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post sales of $29.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.12 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,479. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

