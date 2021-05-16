Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

SBSI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

