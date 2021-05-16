Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.10. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,370,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,448,230. Tesla has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.