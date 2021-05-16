Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $82.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 102,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

