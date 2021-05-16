Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.23. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

APLE stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

