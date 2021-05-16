Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 99.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVS opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.