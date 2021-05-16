Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.21 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.