Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.34). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

EPIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ EPIX traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $29.36. 235,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,324. The company has a market capitalization of $991.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

