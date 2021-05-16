Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $21.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $94.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.71 million to $109.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $110.28 million, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $133.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

HASI traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. 776,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,921. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

