Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $106.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

LEVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

LEVL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 26,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,385. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.37%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

