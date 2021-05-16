Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

OVID opened at $3.58 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

