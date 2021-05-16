Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post sales of $15.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.03 million and the highest is $15.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 70,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,484. The stock has a market cap of $252.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

