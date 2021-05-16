Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $815.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $815.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.20 million and the highest is $817.06 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $688.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $254.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $100.92 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

