Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $54.25

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. 375,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

