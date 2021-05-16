Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $107.28

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.51. 4,467,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.