Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Target Price at $92.84

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

