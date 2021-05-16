Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Price Target at €8.86

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.16 ($10.78).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR SDF traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.91 ($11.66). The company had a trading volume of 1,303,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12 month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

