Brokerages Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target at $3.40

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Roots has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

