Brokerages Set VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) PT at $43.39

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 1,380,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,979. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

