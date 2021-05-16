Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) PT Raised to $18.17 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.17 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.35.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
