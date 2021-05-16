Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) PT Raised to $18.17 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.17 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.