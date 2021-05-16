Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Position Decreased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPYU opened at $18.30 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

