Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

HOM.U stock opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.14. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$265.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.25%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

