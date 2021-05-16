BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 200 by Credit Suisse Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) received a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 151.14 ($1.97).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 161.70 ($2.11) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The company has a market cap of £16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.74.

In related news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.