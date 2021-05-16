BTIG Research Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

