BTIG Research Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.91.
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19.
In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
