Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.