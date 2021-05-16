Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($4.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.35.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $17.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.76. 634,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $161.75 and a 52 week high of $334.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.16. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

