Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$14.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

