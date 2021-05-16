C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $79,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $99.78. 679,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,423. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.98 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

