Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Earnings of $11.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post earnings of $11.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.00 and the lowest is $10.89. Cable One reported earnings of $10.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $47.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $55.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,109.13.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded up $13.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,740.36. 42,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,363. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,682.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,794.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,950.91.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.