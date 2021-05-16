California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.