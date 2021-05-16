Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CALT opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.95 million and a PE ratio of -19.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

CALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

