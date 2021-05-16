Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0143 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $36.76 million and $159,816.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.31 or 0.07518359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00198192 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

