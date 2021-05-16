Canaccord Genuity Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $670.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $661.20.

TDG opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.51 and a 200 day moving average of $588.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $318.10 and a 52-week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

