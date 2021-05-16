Canaccord Genuity Trims MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Target Price to $70.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $34.80 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $3,099,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

