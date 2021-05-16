Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Shares of MOG/A stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

