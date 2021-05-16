Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.61

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$57.61 and last traded at C$57.53, with a volume of 112010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.05.

A number of analysts have commented on CAR.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

