Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$242.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$212.56.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$191.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$97.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

