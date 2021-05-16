Canadian Western Bank Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$19.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.59.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.