Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $71.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.64.

TCNNF stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

