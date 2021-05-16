Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 16,502 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. 18,041,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,200,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

