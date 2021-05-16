Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.54 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.45. 1,903,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,438. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

