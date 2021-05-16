Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $579,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 1,729.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,289,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

