Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,205. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

