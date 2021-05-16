Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after acquiring an additional 285,053 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,778,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

