Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $131,350. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

