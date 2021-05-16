CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$137 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.54 million.

MTBC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 59,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.68.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

