Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $196.27 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

