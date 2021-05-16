Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.
Shares of CSL stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
