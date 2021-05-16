Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

